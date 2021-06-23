TurtleNetwork Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,445.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $3,445.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001249 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

