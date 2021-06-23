TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 73,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

TTMI opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,284. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

