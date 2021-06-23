TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.80

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTGPF shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

