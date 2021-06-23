Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 450 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 40,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 490,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,120,119. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

