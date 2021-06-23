Trustco Bank Corp N Y Invests $257,000 in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

PLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded up $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,742. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -111.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.