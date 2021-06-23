Trustco Bank Corp N Y Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 45.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

CVS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98. The company has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

