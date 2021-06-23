Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.74. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Trupanion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

