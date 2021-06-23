True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

TUERF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

