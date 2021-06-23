Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.27.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

