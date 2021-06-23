Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,688.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,688.25 ($22.06).

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price target for the company.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

TPK stock traded up GBX 108.50 ($1.42) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,725 ($22.54). 1,564,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,758. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,853.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -170.79. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 963.81 ($12.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,941.09 ($25.36).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

