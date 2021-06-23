Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,731.50 ($22.62).

Travis Perkins stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,713 ($22.38). 425,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,061. The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,853.84. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

