Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,731.50 ($22.62).
Travis Perkins stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,713 ($22.38). 425,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,061. The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,853.84. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
