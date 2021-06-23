Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $143,461.40 and $205.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00053929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.95 or 0.00644398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038924 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.