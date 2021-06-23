Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) dropped 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.61 and last traded at C$6.67. Approximately 505,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 340,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.21.

TRZ has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$4.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$239.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

