Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,157 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 253% compared to the average volume of 611 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 144,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBAY stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $308.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.24. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

