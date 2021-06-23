Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $180.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.11. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $126.70 and a one year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

