TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCON shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.95. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after buying an additional 554,291 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 504,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

