TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCON shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.95. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after buying an additional 554,291 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 504,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.