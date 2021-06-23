Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.81

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.81 and last traded at C$14.85, with a volume of 106634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.11.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.
About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
