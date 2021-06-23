Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.81

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.81 and last traded at C$14.85, with a volume of 106634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

