Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) & Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Financial Analysis

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toll Brothers and Landsea Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toll Brothers $7.08 billion 0.99 $446.62 million $3.40 16.79 Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.51 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Toll Brothers and Landsea Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toll Brothers 4 5 7 0 2.19 Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Toll Brothers presently has a consensus price target of $61.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.54%. Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.47%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Toll Brothers.

Profitability

This table compares Toll Brothers and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toll Brothers 7.00% 11.07% 4.96% Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Toll Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Toll Brothers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Toll Brothers has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Landsea Homes on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

