TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up to $13.28

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $14.30. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 15,641 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

