TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TIMB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. TIM has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in TIM by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

