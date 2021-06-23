thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TKAMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.17. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. Equities analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.