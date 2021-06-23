Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $278 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.33 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE THR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. 100,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,114. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.57. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $586.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

