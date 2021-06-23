The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Sees Large Volume Increase

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 35,192 shares.The stock last traded at $46.45 and had previously closed at $46.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $605.93 million, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The York Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The York Water by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The York Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in The York Water by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

