The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.23% of The Wendy’s worth $100,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 1,194,574 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.