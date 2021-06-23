The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 401,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,356 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $54,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,511. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $324.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

