The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce sales of $4.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.16 billion and the highest is $4.28 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $18.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $19.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,179,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $183.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.