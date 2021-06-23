The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Satori Capital, Llc Sells 7,335 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

