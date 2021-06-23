The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Satori Capital, Llc Sells 7,335 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of LOVE stock opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.