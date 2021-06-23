The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

LEV traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,311. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 21.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.