The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Northcoast Research

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective lifted by Northcoast Research from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of KR opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Kroger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in The Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

