The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Honest in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Honest’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Honest from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

HNST stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The Honest has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $23.88.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

