The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.28

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $6.31. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 25,711 shares.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

