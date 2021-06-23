The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. 118,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956,729. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.51) EPS. The Gap’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In other The Gap news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $538,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,045 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,272 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

