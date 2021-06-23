The Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 244.28 ($3.19). The Boeing shares last traded at GBX 242.41 ($3.17), with a volume of 3,948 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 244.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About The Boeing (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.