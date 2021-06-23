The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-200 million.

Several analysts have commented on SKIN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

SKIN opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

