The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-200 million.

Several analysts have commented on SKIN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

SKIN opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

