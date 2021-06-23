The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,106. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Shares of AZEK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,090. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of -63.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

