The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $58,267.87.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $201,012.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $863,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00.

AZEK opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

