The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Insider Jesse E. Merten Sells 15,000 Shares

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,730,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.