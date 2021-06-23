TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,857 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of TG Therapeutics worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,443. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.