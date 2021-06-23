Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

