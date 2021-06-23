Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $330.79 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.30.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.