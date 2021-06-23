Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $353.72 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $41,522,468. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

