Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,593 Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SR opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.59. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

