Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,682 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.