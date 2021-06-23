Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after purchasing an additional 271,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $93.23 and a one year high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

