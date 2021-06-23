Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

