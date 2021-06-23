Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.17. The company has a market cap of $172.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

