Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $175.00 at Evercore ISI

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Shares of TER stock opened at $125.96 on Monday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

