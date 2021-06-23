Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $175.00 at Evercore ISI

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.93% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.
Shares of TER stock opened at $125.96 on Monday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
