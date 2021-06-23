Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $198,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Teradyne by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Teradyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Shares of TER stock opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

