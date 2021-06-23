TELUS’s (T) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$29.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.25.

Shares of T opened at C$27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$37.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.66. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$22.04 and a 12-month high of C$28.14.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 132.26%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

