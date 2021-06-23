Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $27.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s current price.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

NYSE TECK opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

